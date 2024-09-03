Stress | Are you stressed? This breathing exercise really works

Stress|Controlled breathing exercise is not the best help for stress, says a breathing trainer. The nervous system is best calmed by pampering, sighing and trusting your own body.
Kirsi-Marja Kauppala
When busy work raises stress levels, many try to bring the heart rate down by breathing calmly and lengthening the exhalation. Other familiar relaxation tips include “breathe deeply and count to ten” and box breathing, i.e. breathe in to the count of four and out to the count of four.
#Stress #stressed #breathing #exercise #works
Leave a Reply