The streptococcus A it affected adults more and with much more serious forms than in the past. “This is the data from the study by Humanitas and Policlinico di Milano” which discovered two new aspects of the bacterium that circulated in Milan in the six months between 2022 and 2023, “which confirms a trend that we also saw in Genoa, patients who ended up in intensive careothers with serious forms and some deaths” So told Adnkronos Salute Matteo Bassetti, director of infectious diseases at the San Martino polyclinic hospital in Genoa.

“For group A streptococcus pyogenes – which in children is responsible for tonsillitis and then scarlet fever and which can give rise to rheumatic disease – there is a significant increase in cases and serious forms throughout the world, serious infections of the skin (necrotizing fasciitis), infections – he specifies – that affect the heart or the abdominal area, serious abscesses of the brain. This streptococci today presents itself in a more aggressive manner and we must be very careful, not by stuffing ourselves with antibiotics”.

“This is a time-dependent pathology, you need to be able to recognize the infection and manage it well. General practitioners must be able to recognize the signs and send the patient to hospital – suggests the infectious disease specialist – But even in hospital care is needed, doctors must know how to control the infectious source. Let's say that the post-Covid era is full of new ways of presenting old infectious problems, this group A streptococcus pyogenes is one of many. Anti-Covid measures such as masks have limited the spread and passage of this bacterium from one person to another through direct contagion, therefore – he concludes – these cases exploded immediately after the easing of the measures. No alarmism, but great attention from doctors in acting immediately.”