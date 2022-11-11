Luis Enrique today announced the 26 players who will make up the Spain team to try to win the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Until today, there was much speculation because the Asturian coach had made several changes to the calls until now since he was back at the Command of the Red
However, Luis Enrique’s list for the World Cup has changed very little compared to the last calls and this means that the coach has already found his group and will go all out with them. The group that he has formed is not the favorite for the tournament, but without a doubt, Spain is a good team with a very marked style and the players chosen with the ideals to practice it.
La Roja is undoubtedly one of the most technical teams in the World Cup. Virtually all players in the squad have a gifted ability for passing and associative play, from defenders to attackers. This allows Spain to dominate all matches even against teams with better players or at least more recognition.
In addition, La Roja has one of the best coaches in the world as its coach, which allows it to be very competitive and work very well at a tactical level. The great coaches usually choose to train clubs, since the salaries are much higher, however Luis Enrique dreamed of winning titles with the national team and after winning everything with Barça, he will seek to win the second World Cup for Spain.
The Spanish team has a very young backbone, something that always penalizes in this type of tournament in which experience allows teams to adapt to complicated situations and pressure.
On the other hand, La Roja also has a problem with overflow, since they do not have many players capable of overcoming lines with their personal ability, which can make the team predictable. In addition, Luis Enrique has not been able to find a second central defender in Laporte’s hierarchy, which means that the defense is sometimes somewhat soft.
The starting eleven of La Roja could vary depending on the match, but a priori, this would be the most repeated eleven: Unai Simon; Azpilicueta, Laporte, Pau Torres, Gayà; Rodri, Pedri, Gavi; Sarabia, Morata, Dani Olmo.
It will be necessary to see how Busquets and Ansu Fati arrive especially, because in normal conditions they would be indisputable starters, but their physical state leaves some doubts. On the other hand, Nico Williams has surprised everyone in recent months and could win the starting position thanks to his great overflow ability, but a priori he would start from the bench.
#Strengths #weaknesses #Luis #Enriques #squad #World #Cup #lot #quality #experience
Leave a Reply