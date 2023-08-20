Washington (agencies)

The United States, Japan and South Korea agreed yesterday to strengthen their partnership and commit to consultation on key issues in light of the tense security situation in the Indo-Pacific region.

This came in a joint statement issued by the summit held at Camp David in the United States, in the presence of US President Joe Biden, South Korean President Yoon Sok Yul, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

We, the leaders of Japan, the Republic of Korea, and the United States, gathered at Camp David to usher in a new era of trilateral partnership. We do so at a time when geopolitical rivalry, the climate crisis, and the Ukrainian conflict are testing us.

The White House confirmed that in addition to a commitment to consultation in security crises, the leaders also agreed on an emergency hotline between Washington, Tokyo and Seoul.

According to the statement, the three governments agreed to consult three times, in a quick manner, in order to coordinate our responses to regional challenges, provocations and threats that affect our collective interests and security.

“Through these consultations, we intend to exchange information, coordinate our messaging and coordinate response actions,” the statement added.

“The three countries reserve the freedom to take all appropriate measures to support our security interests or sovereignty,” the statement said, noting that this commitment does not nullify or contradict obligations arising from the Treaty of Mutual Security and Cooperation between Japan and the United States and the Mutual Defense Treaty between the United States and the Republic of Korea.

The White House indicated that this commitment is not intended to invoke rights or obligations under international or domestic law.

US President Joe Biden said, in a press conference, after the summit that the leaders agreed to conduct annual joint military exercises, praising his two partners for their courageous leadership in transforming relations, as frosty relations with the governments of the two countries witnessed a “thaw in light of common threats.”

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Sok Yul have agreed to resume high-level economic and political talks by the end of this year, amid rapid progress in repairing relations, Japan’s Kyodo News reported yesterday.

Kishida and Yoon held a short meeting on the sidelines of the trilateral summit, and the two leaders welcomed the continuation of active dialogue and cooperation in many fields, as well as trade exchanges between the two countries, according to a Japanese government statement. The statement added that the two leaders also confirmed that they would continue close contacts.