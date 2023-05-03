The Chilean expert commission will deliver the draft text on June 6 to the Constitutional Council. ELVIS GONZALEZ (EFE)

Next Sunday, May 7, Chile will elect 50 members of the constitutional council –25 men and 25 women– who will draft a new Magna Carta proposal that would replace the 1980 one, born under the dictatorship. They will not start from scratch. When they take office on June 7, they will receive a draft on which, since March, an expert commission of 24 members has been working. Although this group, which is also equal, has not finished its work yet, it has already reached some general agreements, among them, the strengthening of political parties, a key reform given the high fragmentation that exists today in Congress. Still, however, the experts have not been able to reach a consensus regarding the architecture that will be given to the social and democratic State of law. Especially difficult has been the role of the private sector in health, an ideological discussion that has been going on for years between the Chilean left and right.

This second attempt at a Magna Carta started after, in September 2022, 62% of citizens rejected the proposal of the constitutional convention, which had 154 members who came mostly from left-wing social movements. This time, on the other hand, the political parties have had a preponderant role. On the one hand, the expert commission, made up of a majority of jurists, was appointed by Congress at the proposal of the parties. On the other, conventional candidates compete on five lists, practically all of them associated with political groups.

Another big difference with the previous process is that this time 12 constitutional bases were established that cannot be broken. Among them, that Chile is a unitary State, the constitutional recognition of the original peoples and that Chile is a democratic State of law.

The strengthening of parties

On March 31, the expert commission approved a basic skeleton of 192 articles, which is in the process of being changed after both the right-wing and the left-wing ruling party presented indications. They are proposals that will first be voted on in each of the four thematic subcommittees and then in plenary. The final text will be delivered on June 7 to the 50 conventional.

Among the main agreements in the political system, and that could reach the final proposal that will be delivered to the constitutional advisers, the presidential system was maintained. But the agreement incorporates novelties for the figure of the president. Although the term continues to be four years, for the first time re-election was limited to only once, but it cannot be immediate.

It has been in the political parties where major surgery has been proposed, through regulations promoted in a complex scenario that has marked Chile due to the high fragmentation experienced by the current Congress. For example, in the Chamber of Deputies there are 21 political groups and a similar number of independents, which has made governability difficult, both in the current government of Gabriel Boric and in previous ones.

In this regard, the text proposes that, from now on, only the parties that reach five percent of the votes in the election of the members of the respective Chamber of Deputies and Deputies, “will have the right to participate in the allocation of seats in each branch of the National Congress. In addition, a rule is created riotous, since the deputy or senator who “resigns from the party that declared his candidacy” will simply lose his parliamentary position. Currently, there are another twenty independents but, except for deputy Carlos Bianchi, all were elected on party lists.

Regarding internal elections, for the first time it will be the Electoral Service (Servel), the state body, that will administer them, a responsibility that today is in the hands of the communities themselves.

private and public health

The social and democratic State of law has been a desire of the left since the first constituent process began, in 2021. It is not contemplated in the current Constitution, born in 1980 during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990), but it is it was in the convention proposal that was rejected last September.

In this new attempt at Magna Carta, this principle was included in the 12 constitutional bases that were agreed upon in 2022, which are the pillars of this second process, which means that it will be enshrined in the new text anyway. It is in the configuration of its content, however, where there is still no consensus between the left and right of the expert commission. The differences have been concentrated especially in the norm that refers to the role of the private sector in health.

In Chile there are two health systems with mandatory contributions, one public and the other private. The public covers 80% of the population through the National Health Fund (Fonasa), where there are more than 15 million contributors. In the private sector, which is going through a serious crisis today, there are the pension health institutions (isapres), which are insurers and are home to 17% of the population with the highest income (some three million Chileans).

On this point, the new constitutional proposal states that “the law may establish mandatory contributions. Each person can choose the health regime to which to subscribe, be it state or private. Although this paragraph was approved in a general and unanimous way at the end of March, today members of the expert commission of the left-wing ruling party have presented indications to modify it. Some believe that the Constitution should not consecrate any health system, but that that should be left to the law. They especially challenge the inclusion of the word “regime”, since they consider that this implies leaving a tied system in the Constitution.

The lawyer Flavio Quezada, a member of the expert commission for the Socialist Party, has been one of its main critics of the way in which the proposed rule came to be. “The point is whether or not he is going to constitutionalize a model that, in my opinion, is incompatible with the social State. There is no Constitution in the world that has something like this, ”he tells EL PAIS. He adds that he is not opposed to the existence of private providers in Chile: “I am opposed to prohibiting solidarity policies to materialize it,” explains Quezada.

On the other hand, the constitutionalist Teodoro Ribera, an expert for the center-right National Renovation party, says that the current discussion “is not focused on a health system that provides minimums to the entire population, but is mainly limited to freedom of choice, that today is protected in the Constitution and we want to continue protecting it”. This, he explains, “so that people can continue choosing between the public or private health system, as well as who can choose who provides their health care.”

Ribera, former chancellor of the Government of Sebastián Piñera, acknowledges that “this has been a difficult issue to address.” But that, “in other matters, also of relevance, there have been substantial advances.”

The indications to modify the proposal of the expert commission will be voted after May 7, after the election of the constitutional council.