The Government Development and Future Office in the UAE government launched the “Future Partnerships” initiative, to enhance the participation of the private sector in designing and implementing the future, innovating qualitative solutions to future challenges, and developing effective initiatives in various vital sectors, according to an ambitious vision based on strengthening the government’s partnership with the private sector. To support efforts to prepare for the future.

The first partnership in this initiative is the launch of the “Future Skills for Women” program, in cooperation with LinkedIn, the largest professional platform in the world, to provide 2,000 young women in the UAE with future skills, enabling them to play an active role in efforts to build the country’s future.

The initiative also provides an opportunity for young women to obtain specialized certificates in future skills, which will contribute to empowering them and enhancing their careers.

The Future Partnerships initiative aims to involve private sector institutions in shaping and implementing the future, and to launch pioneering and influential projects and initiatives in partnership with the UAE government, to enhance the utilization of the capabilities, capabilities and creative ideas in the private sector to consolidate the UAE government’s ability to keep pace with the rapid changes, and make it the most prepared and prepared for the future.

The Minister of State for Governmental Development and the Future, Ohood Al Roumi, stressed that focusing on future skills is a basic orientation for the UAE government, and a priority in light of global changes, and the development of work concepts that require the acquisition of new personal and professional skills that are constantly evolving, keeping pace with the rapid changes, and the increasing dependence on technology. in various sectors.

She added that the “Future Skills for Women” program focuses on providing young Emirati women with future skills, as part of the government’s efforts to achieve gender balance in all fields, enhance the participation of Emirati women in the public and private sectors, and provide them with skills that add to them a competitive advantage in obtaining opportunities in the market. future work.

Sue Duke, Vice President of Public Policy at LinkedIn, said: “Our data indicates that there is a gap in the representation of women in most of the rapidly growing roles around the world, mostly jobs related to technology and how it is applied. We have to ensure that there is a voice and a voice for women by introducing gender equality as a priority for governments and companies in different regions of the world.” “Achieving this requires that recruitment processes include assessment of skills and capabilities as well, not just formal qualifications,” she added.

More than 2,000 young women will be trained in the UAE, providing them with the future skills necessary to enable them to build a distinguished career, and qualify them for the changing requirements of the labor market, through 1,000 training hours covering three main axes: “education and training”, and “communication and interaction”, and “public policies”.

The future skills program includes organizing virtual interactive workshops and sessions, with experts, international specialists, executives from the UAE and abroad, and speakers from the most important and largest companies within the global LinkedIn network, to share their knowledge and experiences.

The program will also work to build specialized virtual communities that include program affiliates, experts and specialists, to share knowledge and exchange ideas, and link female affiliates with companies and individuals who provide permanent or temporary job opportunities, thus contributing to creating opportunities for career advancement and career development.

Women represent a key player in the UAE labor market, with a participation rate of more than 46% and up to 66% in the government sector, while future skills cover a wide range of personal and professional skills, and focus on the fields of engineering, science, advanced technology, programming, automation and artificial intelligence solutions, among others.

Rumi’s vows:

• “Focusing on future skills is a basic orientation of the UAE government.”

• 1000 training hours covering 3 main themes: education and training..communication and interaction..and public policies.



