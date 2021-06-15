Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Forum “Promoting Peace” in Muslim Societies praised the election of the United Arab Emirates to a non-permanent seat in the UN Security Council for the period between 2022-2023.

The forum said in a statement that the election of the UAE to this important decision center is an appreciation of its role and efforts in peace, reconciliation and coexistence in various regions of the world, especially in Africa, the Middle East and Asia. The forum pointed out that the Security Council gains great value and distinction by joining the UAE; Because of its experience and influence in the fields of peace, reconciliation and international relations.