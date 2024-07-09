FromEkaterina Yalunina close

A billion-dollar loan will enable Poland to purchase modern weapons. The country hopes to use this to better arm itself against the threat from Russia.

Washington/Warsaw – The United States has approved a loan of two billion US dollars to Poland to help the country acquire the latest military technology. According to a statement by Matthew Miller, spokesman for the US State Department, the financing will significantly strengthen Poland’s military capabilities and further enhance security along NATO’s eastern flank, reports Ukrainian Pravda.

Poland’s defence modernisation: loan for F-35 fighter jets, Patriot and Abrams

As a leading military power, the USA relies on technologies such as the F-35 fighter jets, Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems and Abrams battle tanks to strengthen its defense capabilities and secure strategic interests worldwide. The F-35 Joint Strike Fighter is considered one of the most advanced and versatile fighter jets in the world.

Given the geopolitical uncertainties in the region, particularly regarding the Russian military presence and security concerns in Eastern Europe, Poland aims to improve its defense capabilities by acquiring advanced weapons systems such as F-35 fighter aircraft, Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems and Abrams main battle tanks.

Poland and Ukraine strengthen defence alliance: Security agreement signed

In the face of growing tensions in Eastern Europe and Russia’s increasing military activities in the region, NATO has stepped up its defense efforts. Poland, which plays a central role in the Alliance’s security strategy, has significantly increased its defense spending in recent years and plans to modernize its patrol forces with advanced equipment.

Poland is one of Ukraine’s most committed political and military supporters. The country has already taken in almost a million refugees from Ukraine and is providing significant humanitarian aid.

Poland as a pioneer in NATO: Highest investments in defence

Miller highlighted that Poland plays a leading role within NATO, currently spending four percent of its gross domestic product on defence – the highest proportion among NATO member states.

Poland wants to use the loan now granted to finance defense goods and services from the USA. With up to 60 million US dollars made available, the interest rate will be reduced, thus enabling a rapid modernization of the Polish defense.

In addition to this financial support, Miller highlighted the existing presence of thousands of U.S. and NATO troops in Poland, including the headquarters of the U.S. V Corps in the Polish city of Poznan.

Poland and Ukraine sign security agreement ahead of NATO summit in Washington

Before the NATO summit in Washington, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk signed an important bilateral security agreement in Warsaw. The agreement is intended to strengthen the defense capabilities of both countries and deepen their cooperation.

Poland’s Prime Minister Tusk stressed the importance of the agreement, saying: “Whoever defends Ukraine today is also defending himself.” The treaty is intended to develop a mechanism to shoot down Russian missiles and drones in Ukrainian airspace before they reach Polish territory.

Zelenskyy called the treaty “ambitious,” adding that it is “capable of protecting the lives of our people and resisting Russian evil.”(jala)