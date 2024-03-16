The Dubai Police General Command and the American University of Sharjah signed a memorandum of understanding, with the aim of enhancing cooperation in several fields, including exchanging knowledge and experiences, organizing joint awareness and training events, developing relevant research and studies in the fields of technology, and developing electronic games and virtual training and awareness programmes. .

The memorandum also seeks to enhance academic and practical cooperation, and provide opportunities for students and researchers to acquire the necessary skills and experience to effectively confront contemporary security challenges. Dubai Police stated in a statement yesterday that both the Acting Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Academic and Training Affairs at Dubai Police, Brigadier Badran Al Shamsi, and the Dean of the College of Engineering at the University of Sharjah, Dr. Fadi Ahmed Al-Aloul, signed the agreement with the aim of enhancing joint efforts in areas such as advanced technology and developing Virtual programs, in addition to attracting distinguished students in the field of developing educational games and awareness-raising virtual programs, jointly supervising graduation projects and research projects, as well as developing educational and training programs in the fields of technology and training.