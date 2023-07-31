EIt was a sharp comment with which Germany’s top constitutional protection officer reacted to the AfD’s European election meeting in Magdeburg at the weekend. At the meeting, “right-wing extremist conspiracy theories” were sometimes spread, said Thomas Haldenwang, President of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV). The complete list of candidates has not yet been decided. “But it is already apparent that people who have attracted attention in the past with positions that are not compatible with our free democratic basic order will belong to the AfD delegation in the coming European Parliament.”

Haldenwang told the German Press Agency that members of the more moderate camp played almost no role in the line-up at the weekend. In any case, the party congress in Magdeburg proves that there are “strong anti-constitutional currents in the AfD whose influence is increasing”.

Haldenwang may have confirmed that the AfD top candidate for the European elections next year, Maximilian Krah, did not contradict the demand of the Thuringian AfD chairman Björn Höcke that “this EU must die so that the real Europe can live”. However, the federal government did not want to draw any conclusions from this for dealing with the AfD. A spokeswoman for the Ministry of the Interior said on Monday in Berlin only that it was the professional assessment of the head of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution. A spokeswoman for the federal government replied to the question of whether there were new considerations regarding a ban on the AfD that she had “nothing new to tell”.

Haldenwang expresses himself clearly

Why did the top secret service officer make such a clear statement? Haldenwang has an interest in pointing out who the AfD has set up for its European election campaign. After all, his authority has classified the AfD as a suspected right-wing extremist, which allows the party to be monitored using intelligence tools. The AfD sued against this, but the administrative court in Cologne confirmed the classification in March 2022 because the BfV had submitted a convincing report. The court found that the movement’s “massive xenophobic agitation” expressed “a disregard for the human rights laid down in the Basic Law”. Statements such as “remigration” or “stop population exchange” are xenophobic.



The AfD has appealed to the Higher Administrative Court in Münster, the process is not over. It is clear, however, that the BfV will have to decide on the suspected case either in an exculpatory manner or in the sense that the AfD is a "proven right-wing extremist endeavour". Such a classification of the party as a whole would in turn have to be based on an expert opinion with numerous documents.







In Magdeburg, the candidates provided such evidence. Bavarian MP Petr Bystron, ranked second on the list, said: “The worst thing, the migrant quotas, the forced allocation of migrants, this is an attack on everything we hold dear, our culture, our religion, yes, our homeland .” He fights against “the warmongers, the globalists who want to vaccinate us, want to dispossess, want to enslave.”

Several elected candidates called for a “Fortress Europe”, such as the Thuringian state parliament member René Aust, who rejected migration from Africa because the population there was growing too quickly. Irmhild Boßdorf from the AfD Rhein-Sieg used keywords from the right-wing extremist identitarian movement in her application speech. She called for “remigration by the millions” and said Germans should fear “man-made population change” more than man-made climate change. There are statements that tie in with right-wing extremist conspiracy theories of the “Great Exchange” of the population.