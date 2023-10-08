In Italy, in light of the events that occurred in Israel, “it is necessary strengthen territorial surveillance and control services of a general nature and raise awareness with immediate effect of the surveillance and security measures to protect Israeli, Jewish and Palestinian diplomatic-consular, religious, cultural, economic and commercial objectives and any other site and/or interest deemed at risk due to the circumstance” It is the recommendation contained in one circular signed by the Chief of Police, Vittorio Pisaniin which it is also urged to “implement information activity to the maximum, in order to promptly implement any other measures suitable for preventing the commission of illegal acts and guaranteeing public order and safety”.