Mexico City- Meta will strengthen security in Messenger by announcing new updates that enable encryption of group chats, notify users if someone takes screenshots, in addition to other features that improve the user experience in conversations.

“Not all chats in Messenger are end-to-end encrypted, but from now on you can choose to encrypt new chats with your friends,” Timothy Buck, product manager for Messenger, said in a statement.

End-to-end encryption for group chats, voice calls, and video calls will now be available to all users, after remaining in the testing phase on some accounts.

Temporary messages will now be end-to-end encrypted, and when one of the conversation participants takes a screenshot, a notification will appear alerting both parties.

The GIFs and stickers will also arrive in encrypted end chats, to this are added reactions, which can be activated by pressing and holding a message, later six emojis will appear, and if a message is only touched twice, the reaction will be of a heart.

Responses also arrive in end-to-end encrypted chats, and similar to WhatsApp, they can be replicated in a message sent some time ago to keep the thread of that conversation.

To make participants feel present in encrypted one-on-one or group chats, typing indicators will be available to see when others are typing.

Message forwarding will also be enabled, in this case, if a participant sends a photo to the chat, this message can be forwarded to one or more people or groups.

Delivery statuses and read receipts in groups add to the new features. People will be able to see statuses like ‘sending’, ‘sent’, ‘delivered’ and ‘seen’ in conversations.

The verification badge will also be available for end-to-end encrypted chats, this ensures that the accounts that interact with each other are authentic.

On the multimedia side of encrypted chats, the option to save files is added, and before sending a photo or video you can make edits such as inserting stickers, drawing, adding text, trimming and editing audio.

“We hope these features will enhance your private messaging experience as we continue to improve encrypted conversations with friends and family,” concluded Timothy Buck.