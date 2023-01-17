How to strengthen brittle hair? What are the causes of this problem that afflicts many women? And what are, on the other hand, the natural remedies and those of the grandmother for dry and lifeless hair? Let’s find out more together…

It’s not there women but also the men may suffer the action of different agents on hairwhich they become dry, frizzy, weak And exhausted.

The bad one supply, the wrong use of brushes, hair dryer and straighteners, too frequent washingproducts not suitable for your skin, as well as the action of atmospheric agents can weaken And make dry and dry your hair.

The immediate choice to adopt is to reinforce them.

Dry and brittle hair what to do?

Have healthy hair it is not a simple thing, because healthy hair demands aproper nutrition and balanced, as well as the use of specific and suitable products for daily care and in certain circumstances also the intake of specific food supplements.

Advice against weak and brittle hair

to use small quantities of products good quality

good quality prefer products to herbs or natural

or natural avoid frequent washing by limiting it shampoo 2 times a week

avoid water that is too hot

use compresses and masks to protect and nourish the hair

limit the use of hair dryer, keeping it at the right distance

keeping it at the right distance avoid sharp brushes, rubber bands and clips that can damage the scalp and hair.

and clips that can damage the scalp and hair. trim your hair periodically to get rid of the split ends or brittle hair

Nutrition and supplements for hair care

A healthy and balanced diet helps keep hair perfect and shiny. The proteins needed in the synthesis of the protein should never be lacking in the daily nutritional intake keratin, but also the vitamins A, B12, E and trace elements.

When you are unable to provide these nutrients with your diet, you can resort to supplements.

There are products on the market that can strengthen hair, from shampoos, to vials, to nourishing masks or keratin-based products, the main element of the hair construction.

However, for those who want to act in a natural and DIY way that exploit the properties of herbs, active ingredients, plants such as:

aloe vera;

shea butter,

nettle,

coconut oil;

Argan oil;

jojoba oil;

You can prepare with these ingredients, nourishing, protective do-it-yourself treatments, homemade shampoos, packs and lotions.

Nettle poultices

Nettle is a plant that comes in handy for anyone who wants strengthen hair and stimulate it growth, for its remarkable properties.

Collect (with gloves) some leaves, wash them and put them in a pot with water, which you will bring to the boil.

Once boiling temperature is reached, turn off and cover with a lid.

Leave to infuse for 15 minutes.

Filter and at this point use the water (tepid) in the last rinse of the shampoo on well washed hair.

To have hair shining And healthy it is advisable to use, as an alternative to the nettle compress in the last rinse, a glass containing five spoons of apple cider vinegar with ten tablespoons of water.

The smell of the vinegar when you dry your hair will go away and yours foliage Sara shining and healthier than ever!

What if the hair falls out?

Hair loss: how to fix it

The causes of hair loss are to be found not only in genes but also in lifestyle (stress) And hormonal swings.

Experts necessarily believe, to avoid the problem, that they have to follow the steps to have a stronger scalp but above all put an end to some “Metropolitan legends”.