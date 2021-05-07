Julia Castro is an artist who cannot be labeled because she moves between styles that are infused with a provocative air and her sharp tongue. And it is thus, almost evoked, how he will visit the Bernal Theater in El Palmar this afternoon at 7:30 p.m.

Julia de Castro When Friday 7.30pm. Where El Palmar. Bernal Theater. How much Tickets: 6-8 euros.

The singer, actress and art historian, from Ávila, will present her first solo album, ‘La historiadora’ (El Volcán, 2020). The album was recorded between Túcson (Arizona), Rome and Mexico City by the hand of producer Camilo Lara (leader of the group Instituto Mexicano del Sonido). ‘La historiadora’ narrates the journey of the singer since she received a cultural grant from the Royal Spanish Academy of the Language to do research in Rome in 2016 until the completion of the recording – three years later – in Mexico. An album where she reflects on her “journey as a woman”, as she commented in an interview with El País Semanal. A work composed of songs like ‘Santa Frívola’, ‘Marinela’, ‘La Alemana’ or ‘Mis amigas’ where he talks about bisexuality, feminism or society, among other topics. Julia de Castro began her musical career in the clubs of Madrid mixing cuplé, jazz and electronics with the double bass player Miguel Rodrigáñez, with whom she formed De la Puríssima. Duet that ended with a funeral a few years ago. Julia de Castro is a unique, artistic and free woman. Breakthrough and full of nuances, like his music.