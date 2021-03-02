The political science literature differs about the definition of “the state” as “a group of people subject to a certain political authority and who live permanently in a specific geographical region,” or that it is “a group of governmental institutions that set laws and entrusts the process of controlling, directing and organizing.” However, these literature agree on Finally, the state needs two basic factors to complete its actual existence: international recognition and sovereignty over its lands. Political scientists do not see that the size of the state’s area or the number of its population, with increase or decrease, constitute an obstacle for the state to become a group of people or a group of institutions to obtain sovereignty and international recognition.

The degree of international recognition and the state’s sovereignty give it an additional power that makes it capable of strengthening a network of international relations that helps it to advance and develop cultural, political, economic, military and others, whether by virtue of its geographical location, the diversity of its population and the natural resources it can provide, or the size of its diplomatic ability to reach areas of vital depth with The major international powers and the rest of the world, according to the supreme interests of the state, which contributes to the establishment of a system of friendships, partnerships and the necessary alliances that protect these interests. Military protection is not in the traditional sense, but rather protection from the fact that the state sits in its geographic and political place with its absolute sovereignty that drives growth towards Her highest score.

The international conditions that followed the first and second world wars and the alliances, balances, blocs and axes that resulted from international powers, as well as the global political, economic and military climate and conditions that contributed to redrawing the concept of the state and shaping the realistic global political scene, as well as redrawing the geographical landscape, such as the Treaty of Lausanne II, which It reduced the geography of the Turkish state and obliged it to cede large areas of its lands. Also, after the signing of the United Nations Charter in San Francisco on June 26, 1945, the concept of the state, the political system, sovereignty and other political terms became clear, and it became certain that “the power of the state” is based on the extent of its strength. The interior in terms of security, stability and development, and on its external strength in the extent of the strength of its international relations, the size of its strategic alliances, and its effective participation in international forums.

Returning to force itself, “Nicolas Machiavelli” believes that power is the ultimate goal that the state must work to achieve in the fields of international relations, whatever the means. “The state is a living organism that needs growth and development even if it is through force,” says “Frederick Ratzel”, but “Julian Lider”, and in his book “On the Nature of War”, found that politics is closely related to power according to the direction of influence in others and pushing them to Acting in a way that constitutes an addition to the interests of the power owner, or the direction of effective participation with the international community to make important decisions, or a combination of the two directions, which says: Power is “the direct or indirect control and control of a specific person, group, or country over issues raised. General policy, or the process of distributing values ​​».

It is important not to forget that during the Cold War terms such as equilibrium, peaceful coexistence, containment and balance appeared in an attempt to consolidate international relations, and in that complex global network, and with the emergence of terrorist groups and states, the reality of the actual strength of some countries and the decline of the strength of other countries emerged, not from a military or economic point of view. Rather, it is the weakness of those countries in harmony with the international community and their weak ability to develop and grow.

During the twenty-first century, the UAE advanced its internal and external strength and became a global model in the areas of global competitiveness and political, economic and cultural growth, as well as advanced its diplomacy and relentless pursuit of peaceful coexistence and focus on the values ​​of brotherhood, peace, combating terrorism and extremism, and countries such as Turkey and Iran retreated due to the weakness of their internal strength and their ethnic divisions. The ideology and the ruling authority’s mismanagement of natural and human resources, as well as due to the weakness of its external power, the erosion of its international relations network, and the fall of each of them into the trap of the “temperament of power,” which does not care about the supreme national interests as much as it cares about the personal and utilitarian interests of those in power in these two countries.

Iranian interference in Arab affairs, as is happening in Lebanon, Yemen, Syria and Iraq, cannot be described as an indication of the power of the state, as is the case for Turkey and its interference in Syria, Libya and Iraq, as these interventions that led to the collapse of the network of international relations, especially with neighboring countries, will be the greatest loss. Many of the benefits that Turkey and Iran could gain from their interventions rejected by the international community.