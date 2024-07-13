The Colombians’ hopes for the possibility of winning the secondto the Copa America this Sunday, July 14 It is latent and increasingly fervent, so much so that thousands of people are sending messages of support to the national team players, including the iconic cyclist Nairo Quintana.

Nairo Quintana’s moving message to the Colombian National Team

It is worth remembering that, like other athletes and famous personalities, Nairo has been following every development of the Colombian National Team during this time of competition. In fact, a few days ago he sent a message of support for the decisive match against the Uruguayan national team.

“The game they’ve been playing is spectacular, the dedication that all Colombians want them to do on the field. We’re proud and very excited.”. We are on the good way and we hope that luck continues to be with us, that health continues to be with them and that the strength of the Colombians is not lacking,” said the Colombian athlete to ‘RCN Noticias’.

Now, through a video posted on social media, Nairo spoke about the most important match: the final against Argentina.

“We have suffered, we have cried, we have enjoyed. The more than 50 million Colombians today want to send all our energy to our Colombian National Team. Good luck, success and strength, boys!“

