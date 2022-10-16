Kyiv’s hopes for an offensive operation in the Kherson region are destroyed. About this on Sunday, October 16, the deputy head of the regional administration Kirill Stremousov.

He emphasized that thanks to the Russian troops of the Airborne Forces under the command of Colonel-General Mikhail Teplinsky, “the Ukronazis were defeated in the Kherson direction.”

“The enemy is defeated, the night passed cheerfully enough for everyone who licked their wounds. Everything is under control for us,” he said in a video posted on the Telegram channel.

A day earlier, Stremousov said that the Russian army did not allow the Ukrainian military to go on the offensive in the Berislav direction in the Kherson region. According to him, the Russian army completely repulsed the breakthrough attempt. Then he noted that the attempts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to attack the Kherson region are futile. The defense line is working, the situation is under full control, he said.

On October 13, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine, using armored vehicles, tried to break through the defenses in the Kherson region, but the attack attempt was thwarted by the Russian military. Thus, the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were hit by missile systems “Kornet” and “Shturm-S”. As a result, four tanks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, five infantry fighting vehicles and more than 20 Ukrainian nationalists were destroyed.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravated situation in the region due to increased shelling by the Ukrainian military. Kherson region became part of Russia following a referendum held on September 23–27.

