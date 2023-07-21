Court in Moscow arrests Igor Strelkov in the case of incitement to extremism until September 18

The Meshchansky Court of Moscow sent the former Minister of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Igor Girkin (Strelkov) under arrest on charges of inciting extremist activities. This was reported to Lente.ru in court.

A measure of restraint in the form of detention was chosen for two months, until September 18 of this year.

Earlier, a law enforcement source said that the reason for the detention of Strelkov was the statements of several citizens. In addition, the decision to detain was made based on the results of an assessment of the ex-minister’s public statements.

Strelkov was detained on Friday, July 21. A case was opened against him under Article 280 (“Public calls for extremist activity”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Igor Girkin (pseudonym Igor Strelkov) is a retired Russian military officer and FSB officer. In 2014 – the first Minister of Defense of the DPR. After the start of the special operation in Ukraine, he regularly criticized the activities of the Russian Ministry of Defense and the country’s leadership. He also gave a negative assessment to the head of the private military company Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin.