A Russian nationalist politician, retired officer Igor Strelkov (real name Girkin), has become the latest voice to be abruptly removed after criticizing the way Russian President Vladimir Putin is handling the war in Ukraine. Girkin was detained at his home in Moscow on Friday, his wife and his lawyer alerted. In 2014, Strelkov was one of the military leaders of the Kremlin-instigated separatist campaigns in Ukraine. A court in the capital has decided to keep him in pretrial detention until September 18 after accusing him of calling for extremist acts, using social networks for this. If found guilty, he could be sentenced to several years in prison.

In front of the court building where the case of the nationalist politician was being examined, the activist Pavel Gubarev was also arrested, according to the information service meduza. Gubarev, who was demonstrating in the street in favor of the release of Strelkov, was one of the first charismatic separatists of the so-called russian spring which occurred in 2014, when he proclaimed himself “people’s governor” of Donetsk, in the Donbas region.

Strelkov’s arrest was carried out by members of the Federal Security Service (FSB in its Russian acronym), the same body to which the officer belonged until 2013. That year he retired with the rank of colonel and embarked on an adventure that first led him to participate in the annexation of Crimea in February 2014, and later to become the Minister of Defense of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic (from May to August of the same year).

Strelkov is one of three well-known figures who have fallen out of favor – in different ways – in recent weeks after his conflicts with the Russian central authorities had become apparent. The others are Yevgeny Prigozhin, the architect of the Wagner mercenary army, and General Ivan Popov, head of the 58th Army of the Russian Armed Forces, who denounced having been relieved of his post for warning about the difficulties of the Russian troops on the Ukrainian front instead of supporting what the high command wanted to hear. Although unsuccessful, the Wagner mutiny at the end of June became a clear sign of cracks in Putin’s power.

After his abortive march on Moscow, Prigozhin has transferred the bulk of his troops to Belarus (to train the army of that country), while a part of his fighters has joined the Russian Armed Forces and another has demobilized. General Popov, for his part, awaited a new destination after being removed from command by order of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

By their biographies, their education and their status, Strelkov, Prigozhin and Popov are very different, but they all have in common that they have criticized (with different emphasis) the Russian Ministry of Defense for the way in which this department directs and organizes the war against Ukraine.

Strelkov is one of the founders of the Irritated Patriots of Russia movement, with which he aspires to consolidate the society for the “victory” they expect in Ukraine, but Russian observers attribute little influence to him in current Russian politics. A fan of reenactments of battles and historical feats, Strelkov was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in The Hague for his role in the shooting down of a Malaysian Boeing with 298 people on board – all died – that was flying over the separatist area of ​​Donbas on July 17, 2014.

On July 9, a contingent of the special intervention troops (OMON) prevented Strelkov from giving a lecture in a Saint Petersburg bookstore, alleging that the premises were mined. The officer managed to give his lecture (dedicated to Wagner and Prigozhin) in another venue.

Later, Strelkov called Prigozhin “sadistic” and “psychopathic, but “clever” and “helped by demons.” In his opinion, the so-called Kremlin cook does not fit into the Russian political framework, but, with the consent of the authorities, he has been able to evade responsibility for the destruction of helicopters and planes during the June 24 riot. “What worries me is that he was not punished in any way,” he said, referring to Prigozhin.

Strelkov has criticized Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, accusing him of breaking his pact with his colleague Vladimir Putin for allowing the leaders of the Ukrainian Azov battalion, who had been exiled to Turkey after the Russian occupation of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, to return to Kiev.

To win in Ukraine today, Strelkov believes, there is “little rise of patriotism; it is not enough for people to save up to the last penny to give the military what the Ministry of Defense does not give them and has no intention of giving them”. The soldier calls on the Russians to unite in the name of victory and opposes “compromises” in search of peace.

Strelkov comments on Russian politics and the course of the war against Ukraine, especially on his Telegram channel, and does so with harsh and blunt judgments. While serving as Defense Minister of the Donetsk People’s Republic (May-August 2014), Strelkov-Girkin repeatedly clashed with local Donbas insurgent leaders for whom he was too harsh and dogmatic.

