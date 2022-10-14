Mash reported that 9 Russian military correspondents can be charged under the article on discrediting the RF Armed Forces

Nine Russian military correspondents and military correspondent projects may fall under criminal liability for discrediting the Russian Armed Forces. This is reported Mash with reference to sources.

Among them are Igor Strelkov, Semyon Pegov, Yuri Podolyaka, Vladlen Tatarsky, Sergey Mardan, Igor Dimitriev, GreyZone authors, Rybar and Kristina Potupchik.

According to the publication, the content of the Telegram channels of bloggers and military correspondents is already being analyzed for fakes and discrediting the army.

The source also stated that the statement to Roskomnadzor with a request to check the publications of the authors was signed by the chief of the General Staff. In addition, it is reported that from the side of the prosecutor’s office the case is being handled by the head of the department for supervision over the execution of the law on federal security, terrorism, extremism and interethnic relations. A possible reason is criticism of the decisions of the Ministry of Defense during a special military operation.

There is currently no official confirmation of this information.