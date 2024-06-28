Mash: Strelkov was transferred to a penal colony in Nizhny Tagil

Former Minister of Defense of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Igor Strelkov (real name Igor Girkin) was transferred to the “Red Duck” colony, which is located in Nizhny Tagil, Sverdlovsk region. This was reported by the Telegram channel Mash.

Journalists explain that former law enforcement and administrative officers are serving their sentences in correctional colony IK-13.

Strelkov has less than two years left in prison

Strelkov should leave the colony in approximately one and a half to two years. Such terms were previously outlined to Lenta.ru by lawyer Gadzhi Aliyev. The defense lawyer explained that his client spent almost a year in a pre-trial detention center, and a day in a pre-trial detention center counts as one and a half days in a colony.

On January 25, the Moscow City Court sentenced Strelkov to four years in prison. The former minister was accused of committing a crime under Article 280 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Public calls for extremist activity”) for two posts on Telegram. The prosecution claimed that in May 2022, Strelkov read a post on the page of a certain Mikhailov that servicemen of the DPR People’s Militia Corps were not provided with monetary allowances, and disseminated this information.

The prosecutor asked the court to sentence Strelkov to 4 years and 11 months in prison. He did not admit his guilt.

Strelkov wanted to go to the SVO zone

In February, another of Strelkov’s lawyers, Alexander Molokhov, said that the convict could go from the colony to the front as a volunteer. In April, he clarified that the defense of the former DPR Defense Minister would ask to be sent to a special operation zone (SVO).

The former minister obtained written consent from the commander of one of the front-line military units to conclude the contract. However, lawyers later reported that this document had disappeared from the case materials.