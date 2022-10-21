Crucial clash tomorrow at Arechi. The Slovak, author of a brace in the Italian Cup, last year scored his first Italian goal against the grenade
David Strelec, a 21-year-old Slovak striker from Spezia, author of his first Italian brace on Wednesday against Brescia which allowed the eagles to earn the round of 16 at Atalanta. And tomorrow Spezia challenges Salernitana away from home, to whom Strelec scored a crucial goal for salvation last year, his baptism of the goal.
