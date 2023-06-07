The jury of the Strega prize, in Benevento, has announced the five writers, of the twelve semi-finalists, who will participate in the final on 6 July.

In order: Rosella Postorino – I limited myself to loving you (Feltrinelli) with 217 votes, presented by Nicola Lagioia; Ada d’Adamo – Come d’aria (elliot) with 199 votes, presented by Elena Stancanelli; Maria Grazia Calandrone – Where you didn’t take me. My mother, a news story (Einaudi) with 183 votes, presented by Franco BuffonI; Andrea Canobbio – The night crossing (La nave di Teseo) with 175 votes, presented by Elisabetta Rasy; Romana Petri – Stealing the night (Mondadori) with 167 votes, presented by Teresa Ciabatti.