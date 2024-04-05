The “dozen” of finalist books for the 2024 Strega Prize were announced today. In exactly two months, on Wednesday 5 June at the Roman Theater of Benevento, the five finalists will be announced, while the awards ceremony is scheduled for Thursday 4 July in the garden of the National Etruscan Museum of Villa Giulia, in Rome.

Among the twelve finalists there are seven female and five male authors. Last year the award went to the book “Come d'aria” by Ada D'Adamo. Below are the “dozen” of the selected books and their authors proposing for the 2024 Strega Prize.

Sonia Aggio with “In the Emperor's Room” (Fazi), proposed by Simona Cives;

Adrián N. Bravi with “Adelaida” (Nutriments), proposed by Romana Petri;

Paolo Di Paolo with “Novel without humans” (Feltrinelli), proposed by Gianni Amelio;

Donatella Di Pietrantonio with “L'età fragili” (Einaudi), proposed by Vittorio Lingiardi;

Tommaso Giartosio with “Autobiogrammatica” (minimum fax), proposed by Emanuele Trevi;

Antonella Lattanzi with “Cose che non si narrate” (Einaudi), proposed by Valeria Parrella;

Valentina Mira with “On the same side you will find me” (Sem), proposed by Franco Di Mare;

Melissa Panarello with “Story of my money” (Bompiani), proposed by Nadia Terranova;

Daniele Rielli with “The invisible fire. Human history of a natural disaster” (Rizzoli), proposed by Antonio Pascale;

Raffaella Romagnolo with “Adjusting the universe” (Mondadori), proposed by Lia Levi;

Chiara Valerio with “Chi dice e chi tace” (Sellerio), proposed by Matteo Motolese;

Dario Voltolini with “Winter” (The Ship of Theseus), proposed by Sandro Veronesi.

