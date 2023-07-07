The prize was collected by Alfredo Favi, husband of the author who died after a long illness

Like air Of Ada D’Adamopublished by Elliott, won the 77th edition of the Witch Award 2023 with 185 votes. The proclamation took place during the night at the Nymphaeum of Villa Giulia in Rome by the chairman of the polling station, Mario Desiatiwinner of the Strega 2022.

Witch Award 2023, WINS Ada D ' Adamo — The award for the memoir published by the Elliot publishing house was collected Alfredo Favi, husband of Ada D'Adamo, who passed away on April 1st of this year, after a long illness, immediately after learning that she had entered the dozen of the Strega Prize. They voted in 561 jurors out of 660 entitled, equal to about 85%. The five finalist authors were composed by Maria Grazia Calandrone with Where you didn't take me (Einaudi), Andrea Canobbio with The night crossing (The Ship of Theseus), Romana Petri con Steal the night (Mondadori) and Rosella Postorino with I was just loving you (Feltrinelli).

the other prizes — Like air has already won it Witch Off 2023, a parallel vote traditionally held at the Monk in Rome, in the evening preceding the official one at Villa Giulia. The novel also won the Young Witch Awardassigned by readers of schools, where it received 83 preferences out of 503. The jury was made up of girls and boys aged between 16 and 18 from 91 schools in Italy and abroad.

the life of ada d'adam — Born in 1967 in Ortona, in the province of Chieti, Ada D'Adamo lived and worked in Rome, where she graduated from the National Academy of Dance and graduated in Performing Arts. You have spent a lot of time observing the body and its declinations on the contemporary scene, and you have written about it in several essays on dance and theatre. It was her personal experience that brought her to writing mother of a child bornin 2005, with a rare form of brain malformation. The title of the novel plays out precisely on the name of the little girl, Daria, which suggests that the girl born with a disability is made for those who love her Like air. "Having a disabled child means being alone. Irremediably, definitively alone" reads the memoir. "There is no going back. It will never be the same again".