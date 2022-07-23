The Italian-Brazilian has already shown good things in Serie A with Spal. The speed of him brings bonuses. And in Lecce no one can take his job away

Midfielders are often the ones who make the difference in a fantasy championship. Because their goals, if they are combined with the more “safe” ones of the attack and some bonus of the defense, raise the scores in a decisive way. In this sense Gabriel Strefezza is a name to be marked with the highlighter.

STATISTICS – Classic 4-3-3 winger, the Italian-Brazilian is perfect in a team that will play a lot on the counterattack like his Lecce. Good at aiming for the man, he seems destined to serve several assists and score a few goals. How many? He said he was confident of going into double figures. Perhaps too ambitious, but if he closed between 5 and 10 it would not be utopia. Born in 1997, Strefezza in the 2019-20 Serie A championship showed flashes of his potential with Spal. But it was last season in Serie B with Lecce that he exploded, scoring 14 goals in 35 appearances and also serving numerous assists. Listed midfielder, he costs 36 million. Not a few. However, net of physical troubles, he will be an immovable owner. See also Shin Megami Tensei 5: a trailer with quotes from the press

WHY TAKE IT – If the positive trend continues, Strefezza could close the year in double figures with assists and more than 5 goals. As a midfielder. Basically a bonus car for your midfield.

WHY NOT TAKE IT – The leap between B and A is complex. How many players have we seen set fire and flames downstairs and vanish upon impact with the category? And the price is certainly not low: Frattesi and Felipe Anderson, just to mention two midfielders who are very convenient for the fanta, cost 34 and 38 respectively.

July 23, 2022 (change July 23, 2022 | 21:54)

