In recent years, video game adaptations to movies have become somewhat more common, we have already seen this with movies like Detective Pikachu, World of Warcraft, Assassin’s Creed and even the two premieres of Sonic The Hedgehog. And speaking of this, SEGA wants to continue with the trend, so recently the adaptation of streets of rage.

lionsgate has taken over the film rights to the game and has recruited Derek Kolstadwho helped write the stories of John Wick and its aftermath. He will write the film and produce it, so the action elements that the film will include will be interesting. After all, the game saga is dedicated to distributing blows between characters.

This is what he mentioned about it:

When Dmitri first brought up the idea of ​​making a ‘Streets of Rage’ movie, I immediately went crazy. What about playing on Sega? My 10 year old self is still smiling.

Producers of the adaptation include Sega’s Toru Nakahara, dj2 Entertainment’s Dmitri M. Johnson, Timothy I. Stevenson, Dan Jevons and Todd Black, Escape Artists’ Jason Blumenthal and Tony Shaw. nakahara produced the first two films of “Sonic the Hedgehog” and is executive producer of “Sonic Prime”.

There is no scheduled release date yet.

