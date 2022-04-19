It seems that, in addition to Sonic the Hedgehog, SAW is interested in bringing another famous IP to the big screen, that of Streets of Ragethe famous scrolling beat ’em up saga born in 1991 on SEGA Mega Drive, whose latest iteration Street of Rage 4developed by Dotemu, Lizardcube And Guard Crush Gamesarrived in 2020 on all platforms (find our review here).

According to the report by Deadlineto take care of the script would be Derek Kolstadcreator of the series “John Wick“, While the production would be managed by dj2 entertainment and Escape Artists (Equalizer)already authors of the recent Sonic the Hedgehog.

