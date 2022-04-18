After enjoying a good success with two Sonic the Hedgehog movies, SEGA returns to the cinema, and in this time will be street of rage the property that they plan to take to this means of entertainment.

According to Deadline, SEGA and dj2 Entertainment, producers of the Sonic movies, have teamed up once again, this time to deliver a Streets of Rage movie. With this, Escape Artists, production house, and Derek Kolstad, creator of the John Wick series, will be part of this project.

Within the first data of information, it stands out the fact that Kolstad is in charge of the script. Considering that this will be the adaptation of a beat’em up, the decision to put the person responsible for John Wick in this position sounds like the logical choice in this case. Alongside this, Escape Artists are mainly recognized for producing the Equalizer franchise, another popular action series.

As if that were not enough, we must not forget that dj2 Entertainment is also working on the film adaptation of It Takes Two. Returning to Streets of Rage, the last game in the series was street of rage 4, which received endless positive reviews, and is listed as one of the best beat’em up of recent years. In related topics, the logo of sonic origins.

Although the idea of ​​bringing something like Streets of Rage to the movies sounds like a bad decision, the two Sonic movies have shown that even a strange idea can have positive results. We just have to wait for more information to be given.

