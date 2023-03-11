The trio consisting of Dotemu, lizardcube And Guard Crush Games has released a brand new free update for Streets of Rage 4which implements the modes Custom Survival Mode And Co-Op Attacksalong with the beauty of over 300 general improvements to the game.

Streets of Rage 4 is available for purchase on Playstation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, pc Street Steam, GOG And Microsoft Storeand devices iOS And android. Below you can admire a trailer dedicated to this update!

Source: Dotemu, Lizardcube, Guard Crush Games Street Gematsu