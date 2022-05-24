DotEmu publisher published the launch trailer of the versions mobile from Streets of Rage 4, to announce that they are available starting today. For those unfamiliar with it, this is the fourth chapter of a scrolling fighting series born on Mega Drive.

Streets of Rage 4 on Google Play

Streets of Rage 4 on the App Store

Both versions cost € 7.99. If you want, you can already buy the Mr. X Nightmare DLC for € 2.99. For more information, read our Streets of Rage 4 review.

Let’s read what the game features:

– Rediscover the classic Streets of Rage fighting game franchise with updated combat mechanics

– Be wowed by a retro comic book-inspired art direction drawn by hand from the studio behind Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap, responsible for awesome animations and intense special effects.

– Unlock up to 5 new and iconic playable characters and battle through 12 different levels to restore order to the streets.

– Challenge yourself in different modes: Story, Training and Arcade …

– Hear the new electronic soundtrack with world-class musicians such as Olivier Derivière and legend Yuzo Koshiro

– Embrace retro style with 13 vintage characters to choose from, retro secret levels, or choose the SoR1 & 2 soundtrack and enable retro pixel graphics.

So let’s read the specific features of the mobile versions:

– Updated interface

– Game Center achievements

– iCloud: Share your progress between iOS devices (iOS systems only)

– Compatible with MFi controllers

– No microtransactions!