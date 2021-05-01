Among the classic licenses that have returned with great force and obtaining a great reputation, we find the game of Dotemu, Streets of Rage 4. The return of this recreational beat’em up with a new proposal that inherits all the essence of these classics has been one of the great surprises in recent years. Now, it has been including new content and it is the turn to attend to new details about its DLC. Streets of Rage 4 presents Max Thunder with a trailer, but it also exposes other news that will come to the game, such as the new Mania + difficulty level.
On the one hand is the inclusion of a new playable character, Max Thunder, which joins the cast of characters that has already seen their number increased compared to the launch. However, this time we are talking about a DLC, Mr. X Nightmare, which in addition to adding this character also adds a new level of difficulty for those who want to continue enjoying the challenging campaign of this game.
After the events of Streets of Rage 4, our heroes wanted to prepare for future threats. Axel, Blaze and their companions will begin a very special deranged training with the help of Dr. Zan, who built an artificial intelligence program from the remains of Mister X’s brain that simulates all kinds of danger they might be facing.
Mr. X Nightmare DLC includes three new playable characters, a new survival mode, nNew enemies and weapons, as well as the option to customize your own character build, with new movements for the characters. If we remember what is intended to be added to Street of Rage with this DLC pack, we find that three new characters will be added, of which one remains to be presented, as well as a new survival mode that will challenge lovers of beat’em up.
But this may just be part of a large amount of content that is divided between updates and paid content, which will reach all the platforms on which Streets of Rage 4 was released later this year, including Xbox consoles. In fact, to this day, Streets of Rage 4 is available through the subscription service, Xbox Game Pass. If you haven’t played it, it’s a good incentive to try a genre that caught a lot of people a few years ago and continues to prove to be one of the most entertaining genres to play alone, and in company.
Last updated on 2021-03-14. Prices and availability may differ from those published.SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.
