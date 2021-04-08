Streets of Rage 4’s Mr. X Nightmare premium DLC adds three new playable characters.

The beat ’em-up, which has sold an impressive 2.5m copies, is also getting a new mode and new customization options.

Estel Aguirre is one of the three new playable characters. She appeared in the game as an intimidating, boss fight-style foe. The video below shows Estel as a playable DLC character. There’s also a hint at the DLC’s two other characters yet to be revealed.

Mr. X Nightmare also introduces you to new Survival mode. Expect more on that soon. There’s character customization, new moves and new weapons, too. Mr. X Nightmare includes new original music from Tee Lopes, a composer and arranger previously featured in Sonic Mania, League of Legends, and Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom among other titles.

Meanwhile, Streets of Rage 4 is getting a free update that adds the New Mania + difficulty, an in-depth training system, and fresh color palette options.

Our Martin gave Streets of Rage 4 a coveted essential badge in Eurogamer’s review. “Glorious artwork and a fan’s eye for detail combine for a sequel that manages to best its forebears,” he wrote.

The Mr. X NightmareDLC is due out later this year on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.