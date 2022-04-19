As always happens, at the end of the month we will have to say goodbye to various games of Xbox GamePass. On this occasion, the highest loss will be Streets of Rage 4one of the best beat’em up of the last.

Starting next April 30these will be the following games that will no longer be available on Xbox Game Pass:

–cricket 19 (Cloud, Console and PC)

–Outlast 2 (Cloud, Console and PC)

–Secret Neighbor (Cloud, Console and PC)

–Streets of Rage 4 (Cloud, Console and PC)

Next to the exit street of rage 4, Another big loss will be Outlast 2a horror game with a huge fan base. Similarly, we remind you that you can buy any of these four titles with a 20% discount in the Microsoft Store.

Via: Xbox