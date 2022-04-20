At the end of this month, more precisely the April 30, Streets of Rage 4 will no longer be available to subscribers to the service Xbox Game Pass. The title developed by DotEmu, Lizardcube and Guard Crush is currently playable on console, PC and in the cloud, here you can read our review. Game Pass subscribers will be able to take advantage of the 20% discount to purchase a digital copy of the title.

Yesterday, SEGA’s intention to produce a cinematic film based on the scrolling brawler series emerged and John Wick’s screenwriter would be chosen to take care of it.

Source: Microsoft