The actress, known for filming the TV series Streets of Broken Lights, Bella Ko died on August 10 at the age of 55 in Moscow.

She died in her own apartment. It is known that in recent years the woman struggled with cancer.

“The body of a 54-year-old woman was found in an apartment on Pererva Street. The cause of death is oncology, ”the interlocutor quotes IA Regnum.

The date and place of parting with the actress have not been announced.

Bella Ko played roles in the series “Deadly Force”, “Streets of Broken Lights”, “Sklifosovsky”. In addition, she voiced the cartoon characters “Toy Story”, “The Incredibles”, “Tarzan 2: The Beginning of the Legend” and others. The characters of the games Call of Duty, The Witcher 2, Diablo and The last of us also speak in her voice.