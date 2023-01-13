In the city of Pervomaisky, Kharkiv region of Ukraine, a list of new street names that previously bore names associated with Russia and the USSR has been approved. This was announced on Friday, January 13, by the head of the city Nikolai Baksheev in his Telegram channel.

“After a public poll, the deputies at an online meeting approved a list with new names of the avenue, streets, lanes and entrances to the settlements of the community that fell under the law on decommunization,” he wrote, adding that the city itself will be renamed in the future.

He also stated that after the end of the conflict with the Russian Federation in Pervomaisky “a memorial sign to the defenders of the city will be installed.”

Earlier, on January 4, a bill aimed at de-Russification was sent to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, which should legitimize the fight against “hundreds of Pushkin street names” and reduce the influence of Russian narratives. According to this document, the Ukrainian authorities will be able to promptly rename streets with Russian names, as well as demolish monuments to any Russian figures.

Prior to that, on December 26, Deputy Mayor of Izyum Vladimir Matsokin announced that a number of streets in the city would be renamed. Thus st. Panfilov (Soviet general during the Great Patriotic War) will be renamed st. Golda Meir (Israeli politician), st. Putiynaya – in the street. Roman Shukhevych (commander-in-chief of the “Ukrainian Insurgent Army” (UPA) – the organization is banned in Russia).

The day before, in Kremenchug, Poltava region, Molodogvardeytsev Street was renamed in honor of UPA leader Roman Shukhevych. Shukhevych was described as a “famous Ukrainian public figure” in the government’s report.

In the same month, in Odessa, as part of the policy of decommunization and de-Russification, a monument to the Russian empress, the founder of the city, Catherine II, was dismantled. In addition to the Russian empress, the sculptural composition included other founders of the city: José de Ribas, Franz de Vollan, Grigory Potemkin and Platon Zubov.

Since 2015, a policy of decommunization has been pursued in Ukraine within the framework of the law “On the Condemnation of the Communist and Nazi Regimes”. The law provides for the renaming of all topographical objects whose names are in any way connected with the USSR, as well as the demolition of monuments and the dismantling of memorial plaques.