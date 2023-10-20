Streets | HS asked the readers which is the most beautiful street in Espoo – the winners surprised

HS asked readers which section of road in Espoo they think is the most beautiful. When there were no obvious winners, the competition became even more interesting.

Helsinki In September, Sanomat asked its readers which is the most beautiful street in Espoo. No less than 735 responses were received.

Finland’s second largest city is not traditionally seen as particularly beautiful, but according to readers, there are clearly plenty of wonderful stretches of road there.

There are charming old streets in Helsinki, such as Luotsikatu and Huvilakatu, who obviously did well in the capital city competition. The sure winner from Espoo was exhausted.

However, among the answers to the survey, the worst of the traffic lanes stood out. There were quite a few surprises.

In Souka, the sea is always nearby.

A survey the overwhelming winner received 77 votes. The readers justified the beauty of the road as follows, among other things:

“Fantastic seascapes, winding and rolling road with slowdowns. Tall trees by the roadside. A truly magical view of the sea on summer mornings.”

“Incredibly beautiful sea view and forest and pine trees at the same time.”

Can you guess the right answer? If not, perhaps the following reader reasoning will shed some light.

“On the road that is almost two kilometers long, you can enjoy a great sea view and sunset the entire way. At the halfway point of the road, you can climb up to Kasavuuori, from where you have amazing views of the sea and the Kirkkonummi side.”

Souka’s beach road includes ups and downs and tight bends.

From Kasavuori, you can see tens of kilometers away.

It is, of course, Souka’s beach road.

Readers praised that rising from the side of the road Kasavuori is like Southern Finland’s own Koli. If you are lucky, you can see deer and foxes running across the road.

One minus of Souka’s beach road was invented, because few things are perfect:

“The only wish would be that the numerous cyclists in the lowlands would not whiz past on the footpath, but ride on the side of the road if speed is the main thing.”

Because Espoo lacks decorative art nouveau apartment buildings and old blocks of wooden houses, the responses to the survey highlighted road sections where nature was seen in an exceptionally beautiful way.

Readers appreciated the old pines, precious trees and the sea or lake scenery glinting from the road.

Espoo’s old residential areas, where the building mass has not crushed the space, received the most votes for a more built-up environment.

For example, the one that received the second most votes in the survey Jaakkimantie located in Laajalahti 46 with his voice. Jaakkimanti’s high ranking may come as a surprise to many, as the short stretch of road may not be known to everyone.

Jaakkimantie, located in Laajalahti, is a short, but even more idyllic route.

Jaakkimanti’s front-line men’s houses were built in the 1940s by SOK. There are 18 houses in total.

The readers justified the beauty of Jaakkimanti as follows, among other things:

“The unified curved and green row of front-line buildings is like its own world, even though there is a road right next to it and apartment buildings behind it.”

“Sympathetic, idyllic, personable. Wonderful, well-preserved houses representative of their time, which tell the story of a bygone era.”

Espoo the third most beautiful street, based on the survey, is Menninkäsentie, representing the old and traditional Tapiola, which received 35 votes. The curved road is one of the most pristine in Tapiola, as its scenery has remained almost unchanged for decades.

“Tapiola’s old garden town at its best! Apartment buildings, townhouses, a park, a steep church and the beautiful terrace of Kino Tapiola”, stated one reader who voted.

“Wonderful widely spaced first Apartment Buildings in Espoo, combined with a wonderful pine forest and other nature. A fine architectural and landscape design ensemble”, wrote another.

Architect Aulis Blomstedt’s Ketjutalots in Menninkäisentie are one of Tapiola’s first residential buildings. They were completed in 1954 and soon got the nickname “chicken coops”.

Kino Tapiola, designed by architect Aarne Ervi, was completed in 1955. Movies are still shown in the cinema on the block.

One reader included a jab at the current decision-makers and urban planning in his reasoning, because the center of Tapiola, in particular, has been renovated with a heavy hand in recent years.

“Menninkäsentie has preserved the splendor of the old Tapiola around it, which has not yet been ruined by new construction.”

Mixed Mellstenintie, which winds along the shore of Haukilahti, and Kunnarlantie, which skirts Lake Bodominjärvi, each collected 32 votes. So they ended up tied for fourth place.

In Mellstenintie, readers were especially attracted by its sea-likeness:

“Superb landscapes. Sea, beach, boats, beautiful houses and finally the best ice cream and the best cafe in Espoo. A superior street.”

Kunnarlantie, on the other hand, is a familiar route to many readers on their way to the outdoor recreation areas of Oitta or Pirttimäki. The winding road in the countryside inspired one reader to describe the road as follows:

“The old precious trees make a valuable corridor above the road. You get a wonderful historical feeling when, for example, you ride a bike between old manor-style and villa buildings. I can imagine in my ears a horse-drawn carriage on the road or a horse-drawn messenger sweeping with a mail sack on an old country road.”

There are numerous swimming beaches and cafes along the coastal route.

Espoo 30 readers named Rantaraitin, which goes around the coastline.

Actually, Rantaraitti is not a single street, as it is a pedestrian and cycling route that consists of several different road sections, including Mellstenintie and Souka rantatie.

However, HS decided to read Rantarait as its own entity. Readers praised the approximately 40-kilometer-long recreation route, among other things, like this:

“A paradisiacal entity.”

“A wonderful maritime route that runs through almost the entire coast of Espoo. It’s great that the area is for everyone’s use, and not the backyard of expensive beach plots or taken over by cars.”

The peaceful ones and in addition to roads close to nature, one exception emerged from the results of HS’s survey, which emphasizes efficiency and speed. Espoo’s main artery, the Länsiväylä, acts as the savior of many everyday lives, which 23 readers remembered, among other things, like this:

“It has a European atmosphere when you click to go with the seaside and commercial properties flashing in your eyes.”

“The most iconic street in Espoo, which wonderfully represents Espoo’s beauty values: efficiency, the luxurious power of motoring, such a topological relationship with the city, where what is important is not what is in the space, but what you can get to through it.”