Home page World

From: Anne Gotzinger

Split

Due to heavy rain, numerous roads are flooded, especially in the south of the Costa Blanca. © David Revenga

Heavy rain on the Costa Blanca: flooded streets and closed schools. Orange alert until Wednesday.

Update May 23, 12:30 p.m.: In Alicante, tram lines 4 and 5 are canceled due to heavy rain. Traffic between the Avenida de las Naciones and Holanda stops in the Playa de San Juan district is temporarily interrupted. This morning, on the road between Benimarfull and Alcocer de Planes, near the airport, the provincial fire brigade freed a man from his vehicle, which had been swept away by the torrents of water. The man was pulled out of the car unharmed using a human chain.

First report, May 23, 10 a.m.: Alicante – As announced by the national weather service Aemet, a low-pressure area brings a lot of rain to Spain, which locally falls as heavy rain. On the Costa Blanca, the south of the province of Alicante has been particularly affected since the night of Tuesday, May 23. In the Vega Baja around Torrevieja, schools will remain closed in most communities this Tuesday. Specifically in: Albatera, Algorfa, Almoradí, Benejúzar, Bigastro, Callosa, Catral, Cox, Guardamar, Formentera, Granja de Rocamora, Jacarilla, Los Montesinos, Orihuela, Pilar de la Horadada, Rafal, Rojales, Redován, San Isidro and Torrevieja. Schools remain closed in Novelda as well. More information is available on the website of the town halls, reports costanachrichten.com.

Rain on the Costa Blanca: Flooded streets and fallen chunks

A number of streets are flooded because the sewage system cannot drain the rain masses quickly enough. Also the land dried out because of the drought cannot absorb the rain that is actually urgently needed. The situation is not as bad as in Italy, but hailstorms and heavy rain have already destroyed harvests in Murcia and Andalusia.

This Tuesday morning, May 23, the N-325 near Aspe is closed due to flooding. As reported by the provincial fire brigade, three cars were trapped by the water masses and a long traffic jam formed. The A79 in Torrelano (Elche) was also partially closed. In San Vicente del Raspeig, Elda and Elche, the fire brigade had to pump out cellars and garages or clear debris from the street that had fallen down due to the heavy rain. There was also a long traffic jam on the A-31 towards Madrid on Tuesday morning between Elda and Novelda after an accident.

Rain on the Costa Blanca: Orange alert until Wednesday, May 24th

The hinterland of the Costa Blanca also registers a lot of precipitation. The Valencian weather agency Avamet reports 140 liters per square meter in Ontinyent, on the border between the provinces of Alicante and Valencia. In Agres, Cocentaina, Muro de Alcoy, Benillup and L’Alqueria d’Asnar it has already rained more than 100 liters per square meter in the past few hours. “And there are still many hours of rain left,” says Avamet.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, May 23rd and 24th, Orange Alert applies throughout the province of Alicante due to heavy rain with thunderstorms. If you can, you should leave the car and stay at home.