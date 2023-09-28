Streets | “Barren, cold, no green anywhere” – overwhelming winner in the vote for the ugliest street in Helsinki

In HS’s survey about the ugliest street in Helsinki, the dispersion of answers was greater than in the survey about the most beautiful street. The answers also extended to a wider area than the inner city of Helsinki.

Helsinki Sanomat previously asked its readers for their opinion on the most beautiful street in Helsinki. There were 342 responses, and of the overwhelming top three formed by Luotsikatu in Katajanokka, Pohjolankatu in Käpylä and Huvilakatu in Ullanlinna.

The survey about the ugliest street, on the other hand, produced 517 answers. The dispersion of opinions was greater than the beauty survey. The streets mentioned in the answers covered a wide geographical area.

A few readers thought the survey about the ugliest street was “tasteless”, for example because “the winner will be stigmatized forever”, and “no one dares to say they live on the ugliest street in Helsinki anymore”.

The survey is by no means official, but rather playful. In addition, one can think that the discussion about the aesthetics of the city is important and opening. The respondents’ reasoning provides information on, among other things, what kind of city people appreciate and want – and what kind they don’t – and why.

Or like the doctor of technology, architect (Safa) and non-fiction author who thanked me for the “kauneimest katu” story by e-mail Harri Hautajärvi write:

“I see the survey about the most beautiful street as playful, because it is largely a matter of taste. But this can inspire people to think about the beauty of the urban environment and its importance.”

Asemapäällikönkatu came in second when HS made a survey about the ugliest street in Helsinki.

For the survey The ugliest street in Helsinki was the overwhelming winner: Hämeentie.

The street was voted the ugliest by 80 respondents, or about 15 percent of all respondents. That’s a lot when you take into account that the percentages obtained by those who finished next were less than five.

The winner was characterized in the survey in the following ways, among others:

“This gap does not attract people to walk, cycle, or in any way to stay.”

“Barren, cold, no green anywhere. Unpleasant to look at and walk through.”

“An eerie wind tunnel.”

The defendants demarcated the section from Hämeentie specifically leading from Hakaniementor to Kurvi, which was renovated into a public transport and light transport route mainly in 2019–2020.

“It succeeded in making the initially unpleasant street even more unpleasant. And this is a trick that not everyone succeeds in,” one respondent wrote.

Least In the opinion of many respondents, the streets named attractive seemed to have at least a lot of car traffic and the absence of trees in common.

For example, Asemapäällikönkatu in Itä-Pasila collected 4.5 percent of the votes. Haapaniemenkatu, which continues from Hämeentie over Sörnäinen beach road and in the tunnel under Meriha to Hakaniemenranta, received 3.3 percent of the votes. The streets were ranked second and third ugliest.

Asemapäällikönkatu bristled at the merciless criticism:

“Grey, gray and concrete.”

“A proper concrete brutalist hell, that’s where hope and beauty disappear.”

“There is beautiful, modern concrete architecture and there is something that is not beautiful. This is the latter.”

Haapaniemenkatu took second place in the survey for the ugliest street in Helsinki.

Respondents to the survey of the Merihaan apartment building area, built between 1973 and 1986, highlighted the Haapaniemimenkatu tunnel section in particular:

“Stings the eye so much that it hurts.”

“It’s a big garage.”

“The distance between the Theater School and Hakaniemenranta is like something from a 1980s horror movie.”

“The few places besides Pasila that should be torn to the ground.”

A few people voted for the Sörnäinen beach road that stretches from Merihaa to Kalasatama: “Too many cars and car lanes. In winter, the snow piles are black with soot.”

A few respondents to HS’s survey thought Sörnäinen’s beach road was the ugliest in Helsinki.

Also Kaivokatu in Kluuv got its share of the ruthlessness of the voters:

“The sausage house is the ugliest house in Finland.”

“The area of ​​the station as a whole is a rough place, no trees. Big empty squares.”

“Fortunately, driving on the street will be restricted in the future. – – In addition, the parking lots in front of the railway station are a relic of the past. They are useless and largely take up space for pedestrians and cyclists moving in the area.”

“The concrete ugliness of the sausage house and subway entrances dominate the restless and raw street view.”

There was also no pity for Alvar Aalto street in Kluuvi between Töölönlahti park and the railway yard:

“Based on the appearance of the street, you might think it is located in Aviapolis [Helsinki-Vantaan lentoaseman kupeessa sijaitseva yritystoiminnan, logistiikan ja kaupan toimijoiden keskittymä]. The area is a big missed opportunity. Even Oodi, which is praised for its architecture, offers only a flat and boring back wall in the direction of Alvar Aalto street and Töölönlahdenkatu.”

“Can there be any more creepy coldness to ‘honor’ our name architect and designer? At the same time, a pushy and privatized part of the city’s central potential parade ground will be created.”

In the end, however, you have to remember that beauty is always in the eye of the beholder.

One voter would earn a positivity award with his answer:

“When one person likes one and another likes another, they have their own beauty value. – – Every street has its own stories.”

Hämeentie took a clear victory in the HS survey. Readers considered it the ugliest street in Helsinki.

