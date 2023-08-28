All those parents who take their children to school WITH cars, dangerous. That is why streets must be closed around schools.

Schools have started again. Every year you get to choose this campaign again. Logical, because after six weeks of relative peace, the kids are going back to school. And then it is busy at the schools and especially with the cars of the parents. Stress everywhere.

Streets close to schools

Parents often come to school by car to drop their children. Everyone is busy and in a hurry. In addition, parking the lease Tesla on the sidewalk should be possible. Then the municipality should have made more parking spaces, right!? Many parents think that, but it leads to dangerous situations. Even for their own children.

Measures must be taken to protect children from accidents, because the parents just don’t want to listen. Just come and relax on your bike in the morning. Or walking. And if you have to go by car – that is possible and is not a problem – then park it a little further away. Yet parents often do not.

Solution

Closing the street is an option. Another possibility is a parking ban and strict enforcement or making it a one-way street, so that people have to detour. Other solutions are the deployment of traffic controllers, clear crossing points or a maximum speed (driving at a walking pace). However, many cities are fed up and are taking the rather extreme measure of closing off the street. Difficult, because residents do want to go to work.

So don’t close it with fences, but a driving ban for non-residents. Nice and nice, but that also needs to be maintained. This is also the case in Rotterdam, we read in AD. Alderman Karremans calls this a ‘chaos in the school rush hour’. Previous efforts have not helped, such as identifiable posts and marking.

The city is now considering closing school streets during the children’s drop off times. This should make the area around the school really safe for traffic. At least, that’s the idea. Often you see that the problem often shifts and the chaos still remains.

Perhaps it is more convenient to educate the parents first, but that is more difficult than raising children. Evidently.

Photo: a Mercedes S63 AMG Coupe on the sidewalk, spotted by @toyotafortuner

