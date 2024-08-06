Juarez City.- Tomorrow, Wednesday, August 7th in the afternoon and until the last hours of next Sunday, August 11th, Road Safety will implement an operation to protect the area where the Sanctuary of San Lorenzo is located, on the occasion of the traditional celebration of the Patron Saint that is celebrated year after year by the faithful believers.

In light of this, citizens are urged to drive with caution in the area, as some surrounding streets will be closed to traffic.

Vehicular traffic will be prohibited from Paseo Triunfo de la República towards Rafael Pérez Serna at the height of the structure known as “Gardie”, as well as from Fray Junípero Serra to Melquiades Alanís, around said temple and Valle de Juárez, from Laguna de Tamiahua to Fray Junípero Serra.

There will be 12 traffic police officers in four official units, responsible for safeguarding the patron saint festivities of San Lorenzo, and for guiding the neighbors and attendees at this celebration, so the road corporation asks the community that regularly circulates through this area to take the necessary precautionary measures to avoid delays in their travel times from home to work and vice versa, pay attention to road signs and follow at all times the instructions given by the corporation agents.

They suggest always driving with courtesy and respect, yielding to vehicles and pedestrians alike, as well as not exceeding the speed limits established in the different sectors.