The Cartagena City Council is developing actions to combat climate change and improve the quality of life of citizens. Cartagena obtained European funds together with a hundred cities to develop its sustainable strategy, which is marking the creation of two low emission zones in El Ensanche and the historic center. It is a fact required by the new Law on Climate Change and Energy Transition. One of the strategic lines involves equipping these two areas with devices to measure air quality and noise in real time. It is what is known as smart streetlights.

At least a couple of these lampposts have already been equipped in the Alameda de San Antón. The project plans to launch another 18 more this year, according to the company responsible, Libelium. This firm from Zaragoza transforms light points into smart nodes that house communication devices and cutting-edge technology (5G/6G), for the management and development of Cartagena as a smart city.

Each one costs 5,000 euros



Each of the equipment that is added to the conventional lampposts has a cost of around 5,000 euros. This investment also quantifies the expense involved in developing the computer programs that make the physical equipment work, known as ‘software’.

For this to be possible, these devices need to be installed in state-of-the-art streetlights, like the ones that another company, called Signify, has installed in Cartagena in recent years. Thus, they take advantage of their energy and convert light sources into data points that make it possible to connect devices and send information.

Libelium’s technology creates a network of air and noise pollution sensors that maps the city’s air quality and noise levels. With this, it is possible to detect the most sensitive areas for the well-being of citizens. This was revealed to LA VERDAD by the councilor for Sustainable City, Cristina Mora, who stressed that “with this technology we will be able to make better decisions for Cartagena.”

The company explained that the parameters are processed and integrated in the Internet cloud with the data intelligence system, which is known in digital jargon as ‘big data’. And he also pointed out that, thanks to this, the information obtained can be interpreted to make it understandable and accessible, both for the citizen and for officials and rulers. The teams are capable of alerting live of a possible problem of air pollution or noise related to traffic.

No traffic restrictions



The councilor added that Cartagena will not place movement restrictions on motor vehicles in low emission zones, unlike other large cities, such as Madrid and Barcelona, ​​which do limit traffic. Here they will bet on the creation of superblocks, such as those projected in El Ensanche. They will include more space for pedestrians and a new lane layout for vehicles, which forces them to go at a lower speed.