Street works | Helsinki started a new renovation on the same street

Same the street had to be renovated again in Helsinki.

Mechelinkatu more than five years have passed since the extensive street renovation. After the renovation five years ago, the street was reopened soon and now the street is under renovation again.

Reason is that not all the sewers were fixed in the giant project.

At the weekend, a new sewage site opened at the southern end of Mechelininkatu, which will swallow up the second lane of southbound traffic for the whole of July. A rock tunnel is being maintained in a distance of less than a hundred meters between Museokatu and Caloniuskatu.

“This tunnel section was not renovated in a large contract because the work methods are different,” says the project manager Esa Koskinen Helsinki region’s environmental services (HSY).

There are many construction sites on Mechelininkatu this summer. On opposite sides of the street is HSY’s sewage site and on the other side is a property-specific contractor.

Now the part of the trunk sewer to be renovated runs in an intact rock tunnel, which was not broken in connection with the big project.

Over the years, stones and gravel have been released from the rock into the sewer tunnel, creating a risk of sewer blockage.

As a maintenance measure, the walls of the rock tunnel are reinforced with concrete.

“But it can be done through drains. Asphalt does not need to be opened,” says Koskinen.

The construction site is scheduled for the quietest holiday season. The goal is to have the shotcrete done by July 31.

Mechelinkatu during the big construction in 2017–2019, the street was open in its entire width on the south side of Nordenskiöldinaukio.

Many rock excavations were widened and deepened by excavating more space for new pipes and cable connections.

In the drainage project, the old rock tunnel is strengthened through drainage pits. One lane is out of use on the section between Museokatu and Caloniuskatu until the end of July.

