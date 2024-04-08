Street work | Trolley routes will change again due to a giant renovation in Helsinki

Trams 1, 2, 4, 8 and 10 will move to new routes at the beginning of June due to the giant renovation of Helsinki's Mannerheimintie.

Several Helsinki's trams will switch to new routes at the beginning of June. The reason is the new traffic arrangements on Mannerheimintie, when the giant renovation is happening at the Oopera intersection.

In addition, the Jätkäsaari bridge repair work and smaller construction sites affect tram traffic.

The changes apply to lines 1, 2, 4, 8 and 10. Exception routes will remain in place until September.

Changes are as follows:

Tram line 1 will move through Rautatieasema, Hakaniemi and Kallio. Töölö will be off the route, as will Helsinginkatu between Oopera-Kaarlenkatu, Runeberginkatu and Arkadiankatu.

Line 8 will be replaced by bus line 8X between Aabia and Jätkäsaari

Lines 2, 4 and 10 also skip the Opera stop. The replacement stop will be on Ruusulankatu. The lines go around the Oopera intersection via Töölö's hall yard and Ruusulankatu. Otherwise, the routes remain unchanged.

Line 9B starts the service from Jätkäsaari to the first line in Kallio. The line runs through Kampi, Rautatieasema and Kaisaniemi, i.e. it offers connections that replace the metro during the Rautatientor metro outage.

The terminus of night line 9N will move to the new terminus on Tahitinkatu in Jätkäsaari. The Tyynenmerenkatu section is not included in the route.

Also there will be changes to the schedules, HSL informs. The summer schedules come into effect on June 17. Line 1T will start operating on the same day.

In autumn, the trams will return to Mannerheimintie between Runeberginkatu and Arkadiankatu, but will move away from the section between Runeberginkatu and Reyolakakatu. New detours will be introduced on lines 2, 3, 4 and 10 on September 2. We will tell you more about the fall special routes in May-June.

Mannerheimintien renovation works will be carried out during the summer at the intersection of Mannerheimintie, Runeberginkatu and Helsinginkatu, i.e. the Oopera intersection.

In September, the second phase of the renovation will begin between Runeberginkatu and Reoholakatu. The overhaul affects tram and bus traffic until the end of 2025.