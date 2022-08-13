Street work | Tram traffic will return to normal on Helsinginkatu on Monday

Helsinginkatu the interrupted tram service will return to normal on Monday, August 15.

Replacement line 8X will stop running between Pasila and Kaupunginpuutarha. In addition, the bus stop on the Linnanmäki side will return to its original location.

At the same time, Helsinginkatu will be closed to motor traffic between the intersection of Sturenkatu and Kirstinkatu for three weeks, when the contract moves to Sturenkatu Helsinginkatu and Wallininkatu. The connection between Helsinginkatu and the Kolmannen line will also be closed for about three weeks.

The contract will replace tram tracks and renovate the water supply. At the same time, both tram stops on Sturenkatu and both bus stops will be renewed. One-way bike lanes will be built on Sturenkatu between Helsinginkatu and Wallininkatu. In addition, the water pipe, valves and fire hydrant will be renewed.

Motor vehicles the detour to the west goes through Kirstinkatu and to the east through Wallininkatu.

The light traffic routes will be restored and the north side of Sturenkatu will once again be used by pedestrians and cyclists.

After the work phase that starts on Monday, the area will return to the ready arrangements and the traffic lights at the intersection will start operating. The goal is for the contract to be completed by the end of the year.