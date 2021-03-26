Street work Töölö’s extensive street construction site will expand to Runeberginkatu next week, congestion possible

At this stage, the changes will affect car traffic as well as cyclists’ routes.

About The extensive street contract in the two-year-old Helsinki city center will be expanded next week, while also affecting traffic on Mannerheimintie.

The construction site for tram line 8 north of Runeberginkatu will be extended to the section between Mannerheimintie and Ruusulankatu in the week beginning March 29. The changes may cause intermittent congestion in the intersection area, the City of Helsinki’s press release states.

According to the release, from next week, car traffic along Helsinginkatu to Töölö will be directed to tram rails. There will also be changes to the traffic lights at the intersection.

The changes will also affect cyclists ’routes. Bicycle traffic moving from Helsinginkatu over Mannerheimintie to Runeberginkatu will move to the edge of the road. The walk continues in the same way as before.

Manually in connection with street work, the pipes and cables under the street and the surface structures of the street will be renewed. A total of 2,000 meters of sewer pipes, 1,800 meters of rainwater pipes, 1,600 meters of water pipes and 2,500 meters of rails will be renewed.

In connection with the street renovation, the tram rails will be renewed and straightened. In addition, a one-way bike path will be built on the streets for about a kilometer.

The basic improvements to be made on the route of Tram Line 8 will spread to Caloniuksenkatu, Helsinginkatu and Runeberginkatu.

In May the site expands to the outermost lane of Mannerheimintie in the direction of the city center. At that time, the cars will move to one lane for about 50 meters to the intersection of Runeberginkatu.

At the same time, the construction site will also be spread on tram rails and tram traffic will be diverted to exceptional routes in Kallio, Alppiharju and Töölö.