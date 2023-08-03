Street work | There are five large construction sites in Helsinki: This is how they now affect traffic

Numerous street works mix up traffic in the inner city of Helsinki. HS found out what the biggest street renovations are at the moment.

Helsinki Five major street works are currently raging in the inner city area. The renovations have brought detours, reduced lanes and taken some streets out of use completely.

Largest the renovations are currently the renovation of Mannerheimintie, the Kruunusillat tramway, the tramway site between Kalasatama and Pasila, the renovation of Keski Pasila on Veturitie and the Hiekkarannantie site, says the head of the urban environment department’s unit Liisa Taskila.

The works related to Esplanadi, Lönnrotinkatu, and Erottajankatu, which have hampered smooth traffic since early summer, have now been completed.

HS found out what the biggest street works in Helsinki are currently.

1. Mannerheimintie

The renovation of Mannerheimintie will be completed by the end of 2025.

Helsinki The renovation of Mannerheimintie, the largest street renovation in history, is progressing according to schedule, says the project director Antti-Juhani Lehtinen.

The work was delayed by a dispute over the felling of trees in Hesperia Park and the renewal of the Mannerheimintie bridge, but Lehtinen thinks that the schedule can still be tightened.

Mannerheimintie has one lane in both directions throughout the entire project. However, it is recommended to use detours.

According to Lehtinen, there will be traffic transfers during August, which will be announced in more detail later.

2. Crown bridges

Hakaniemi and Laajasalo are currently busy with traffic due to the construction of the Kruunusillat tramway.

Project production manager Jaakko Rekola says that construction on the Hakaniemi side is currently halfway through. Initially, the work started in 2021.

The Näkinsilda is finished and the deck of the Hakaniemi bridge is currently being built. In addition, the construction of Merihaansilla has started with the erection of the first supports.

Traffic has been moved away from Hakaniemenkatu, which is under renovation until the end of this year.

On the Laajasalo side, the entire Koirasaarentie is a construction site. There are also large construction sites on Laajasalontie, which serves as the main route when coming towards the city.

In addition, a renewal project is underway on Laajasalontie, where the road will be turned into a city boulevard, i.e. a park street.

I’m working the progress and shifting of the construction site causes small changes in the traffic all the time.

One of the biggest changes is likely to come in the spring, when the traffic coming from the Sörnäinen beach road will be moved to the new Hakaniemensilla, and the demolition of the old bridge will begin, says Rekola.

After the completion of Hakaniemenkatu, changes will also be made on Siltasaarenkatu, when part of the traffic will be moved to John Stenberg’s beach.

The work will continue intensively in Laajasalo until the end of 2024 and in Hakaniemi until the end of 2025, says Rekola. After that, the impact of the works on traffic will be less.

Completion, on the other hand, will mostly take place in 2026. Traffic on the Kruunusillat tram will start in 2027.

The construction of a 4.5 kilometer long trolley line has given the area of ​​the Hermann beach road a new lease of life.

3. Kalasataman–Pasilan tramway

From Kalasatama The construction of the tram route to Pasila makes it difficult to travel in a large area in the inner city. Project manager Tuomas Lautaniemi The city of Helsinki says that the project, which started in 2021, is progressing according to schedule.

At the moment, the route is being built in Itä-Pasila at the intersection of Ratapihantie and Asemapäällikönkatu, which causes inconvenience to traffic during late summer and early autumn.

The aim is to reopen Ratamestarinkatu to traffic in mid-August. On Mäkelänkatu, on the other hand, the last rails are being installed, and the work phases that hinder traffic the most are behind us.

In Vallilanlaakso, walkers and cyclists have to avoid the construction sites through detours on the side of the park.

Car traffic on the Hermanni beach road is to be transferred to the section of the Hermanni beach road that is being completed from Kyläsaarenkatu.

At the shopping center Red, the northbound direction of travel is currently in the rail area, because the building site has closed the actual carriageway. However, from the end of spring, the northbound direction will have to be closed when the tram traffic test runs begin.

In Sompasaari, Aallonhalkoja, the aim is to restore traffic in both directions in August.

The goal is that the Kalasataman–Pasilan tram service could be started in the fall of 2024.

4. Central Pasila

in Central Pasila the ongoing street bridge and municipal technical works will probably be completed during October, says the project director Juuso Luoto.

At the turn of the month, traffic on the Veturitie bridge between Pasila and Ilmala train stations was moved from the north side to the south side, so that the last surface works can be done.

The bike path that passes through the Veturitie bridge, on the other hand, is still closed. The detour runs through Televisikatu.

5. Cape of sand

City has also done street and municipal engineering works in Hietaniemi on Hiekkarannakatu. With the help of the renovation, the aim is to enable the new as well spa hotel construction in the area.

Project manager Mika Pakarinen The city of Helsinki says that the work will probably be completed during September. According to Pakarinen’s estimate, the street will be closed for at least another month.