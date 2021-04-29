Street work The large construction site in Töölö will soon expand to Mannerheimintie, congestion is expected throughout the summer

The outermost lane of Mannerheimintie will be closed due to street work until approximately the beginning of August.

Two year-long Helsinki city center large street contract will expand to Mannerheimintie in mid-May and significantly slow down traffic, informs the City of Helsinki.

The street construction site for Kasin’s street works, ie Caloniuksenkatu, Helsinginkatu and Runeberginkatu, will be extended to Mannerheimintie on 17 May. As a result, the outermost lane of Mannerheimintie in the direction of the city center will be closed for about 50 meters to the intersection of Runeberginkatu.

The lane will be closed to traffic until early August, the release estimates. Water supply works are being carried out on Mannerheimintie in the summer, such as renewing water mains and building a new water supply line.

Lane the closure on the construction site means a significant slowdown and possible congestion for traffic from Mannerheimintie north to the city center. The release specifically urges those arriving in the city center or Töölö to use alternative routes in May-July.

There will also be changes in traffic light control in some places due to street work. The light-guided pedestrian protection road at the end of Muneheimintie on Runeberginkatu will be closed and a replacement protection road will be close to Ruusulankatu.

In addition, the site will cause intermittent detours in the intersection area as well as exceptional routes for trams. Trams from the north turn to Runeberginkatu via Sibeliuksenkatu and Ruusulankatu during the lane closure. The construction sites also affect tram traffic in Kallio and Alppiharju.