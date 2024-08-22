Street work | The company tore open the street in Helsinki’s Pakila: Soon Hilkka Töll’s basement was covered in mud

Street work|Fiber optic cables are currently being dug in several small housing areas in Helsinki. Not everything went smoothly in Länsi Pakila.

Residential street was torn open in Helsinki’s Länsi-Pakila for the installation of optical fiber.

After the job, the finishing and repairing of the traces was left half way. I’ll be living on the street soon Hilkka Töllin the basement was covered with mud up to the walls.

Töll’s investigation showed that the source of the mud pit is the street in front of the house, where the telecommunications network company Eltel carried out the work of Valokuitunen Oy in May.